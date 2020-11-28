Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Lee "Rick" Jenkins
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Richard Lee "Rick" Jenkins

October 1, 1955 - November 24, 2020

KEWANEE – Richard Lee "Rick" Jenkins, 65, of Kewanee, died at 7:14 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

Cremation will be accorded and due to the restrictions of COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Toulon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Richard Jenkins Memorial Fund. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

He was born October 1, 1955 in Kewanee, the son of Jack and JoAnn (Weeks) Jenkins. Survivors include his siblings, Randy Jenkins and his significant other, Sandy Moraski of Kewanee and Marlene (Ivan) Nelson of Toulon and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rick attended Kewanee High School. He worked as a welder and a machine operator at Pines Trailer and Compaction America in Kewanee. He was of the Catholic faith and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rux Funeral Home - Kewanee
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.