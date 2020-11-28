Richard Lee "Rick" Jenkins

October 1, 1955 - November 24, 2020

KEWANEE – Richard Lee "Rick" Jenkins, 65, of Kewanee, died at 7:14 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

Cremation will be accorded and due to the restrictions of COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Toulon Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Richard Jenkins Memorial Fund. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements.

He was born October 1, 1955 in Kewanee, the son of Jack and JoAnn (Weeks) Jenkins. Survivors include his siblings, Randy Jenkins and his significant other, Sandy Moraski of Kewanee and Marlene (Ivan) Nelson of Toulon and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rick attended Kewanee High School. He worked as a welder and a machine operator at Pines Trailer and Compaction America in Kewanee. He was of the Catholic faith and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.