Richard Leon Bunton

July 26, 1945- September 01, 2020

MOLINE-Richard Leon Bunton, 75, of Moline, passed away, Tuesday, September 01, 2020, at Amber Ridge Memory Care.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be held 1-hour prior at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association and Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund.

Richard was born on July 26, 1945 in Macon, MO, the son of Edward and Helen (March) Bunton. He married Glenda N. McQuiston on September 6, 1964, in Marceline, MO. Richard worked at John Deere Harvester for 47 years. Richard attended Seventh Day Adventist in Macon, MO. He was a part of First Baptist Church, Moline. He enjoyed music, wood working and John Deere.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda; children, Ronald Bunton, Randy (Lindsey) Bunton; granddaughters, Nicole, and Skylar, brother, Don (Linda) Bunton, sisters-in-law, Karen, Sue, Pat, and Linda; brothers-in-law, Ron Patterson, Darrell (Pat) McQuiston; Karen (Rick) Stubbs, Sue McQuiston; special aunt Kathryn Yocom.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Bunton Jr., 2 brothers Bob & Charles Bunton, sister Linda Patterson and sister-in-law Scarlett.

