Richard A. "Scooter" Lodico

February 9, 1952-September 24, 2021

TAYLOR RIDGE-Richard A. "Scooter" Lodico, 69, of Taylor Ridge, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at The Fountains, Bettendorf, after a long battle with Parkinson's. It was Mr. Lodico's request no services be held. Memorials may be made to the Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Scooter was born on February 9, 1952 in Moline, a son of Sam and Gladys (Groth) Lodico. He married Laurie Green on February 12, 1982 in Rock Island. Scooter worked at the John Deere Parts Distribution Center, Milan for 30 years before his retirement. He was an avid softball player.

Survivors include his wife, Laurie; daughter and son in law, Brandi and Ernie Cychosz, Rock Island; brother and sister in law, Jim and Marcia Lodico, Hampton; sister and brother in law, Connie and Mike Wilkens, Moline; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Scooter was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Sandy Morgan.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com