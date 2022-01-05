Menu
Richard J. Mahieu
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Richard J. Mahieu

May 24, 1929-January 4, 2022

Richard J. Mahieu, 92, formerly of Moline, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Moline.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by Moline American Legion Post 246. Memorials can be made to American Heart Association, Quad City Honor Flight or The Moline Fire Department.

Richard was born May 24, 1929 in Davenport, IA, the son of Joseph and Columbia (VanDeWalle) Mahieu. He married Raeona Cox on December 24, 1957. He later married Emmi Schultz on June 29, 1965 in Moline. She preceded him in death in 2001.

Richard retired from Moline Fire Department after 25 years. He was a former member of Ex Serviceman's Club, Moline and enjoyed gardening. He was an avid rollie bollie player and was proud of his Belgium Heritage and serving as a fireman.

Survivors include his children, Conrad Andersen, Moline, Joe Mahieu, Moline, Sandy Leif, Durant, IA and Lisa (Todd) Sears, Geneseo; grandchildren, James Andersen, Scott (Michelle) Andersen, Jessica (Travis) White, Justin Leif and Krystal (Sam) Wilson, Joshua Mahieu, Aaron (Kristin) Mahieu and Gage (Laura) Sears and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ken Mahieu, Bernie Mahieu, Len Mahieu and Thor Larsen.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Jan
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
National Cemetery
-, Rock Island, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joe - Sorry for the loss of your dad.
Chris Titman
January 6, 2022
We're so sorry to hear of your father's passing, Joe.
Bob and Sandy DeSchinckel
January 5, 2022
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
January 5, 2022
