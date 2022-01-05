Richard J. Mahieu

May 24, 1929-January 4, 2022

Richard J. Mahieu, 92, formerly of Moline, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab, Moline.

Funeral services will be 10 am, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by Moline American Legion Post 246. Memorials can be made to American Heart Association, Quad City Honor Flight or The Moline Fire Department.

Richard was born May 24, 1929 in Davenport, IA, the son of Joseph and Columbia (VanDeWalle) Mahieu. He married Raeona Cox on December 24, 1957. He later married Emmi Schultz on June 29, 1965 in Moline. She preceded him in death in 2001.

Richard retired from Moline Fire Department after 25 years. He was a former member of Ex Serviceman's Club, Moline and enjoyed gardening. He was an avid rollie bollie player and was proud of his Belgium Heritage and serving as a fireman.

Survivors include his children, Conrad Andersen, Moline, Joe Mahieu, Moline, Sandy Leif, Durant, IA and Lisa (Todd) Sears, Geneseo; grandchildren, James Andersen, Scott (Michelle) Andersen, Jessica (Travis) White, Justin Leif and Krystal (Sam) Wilson, Joshua Mahieu, Aaron (Kristin) Mahieu and Gage (Laura) Sears and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ken Mahieu, Bernie Mahieu, Len Mahieu and Thor Larsen.

