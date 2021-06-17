Richard J. Murray

December 3, 1942-June 15, 2021

LONG GROVE-Richard J. Murray, 78, of Long Grove, Ill., formerly of Rock Island, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Alden Long Grove Rehab and Health Center, Long Grove, Ill. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be 10 am Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Inurnment will take place at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of Faith Walk World Outreach Center, Silvis.

Richard was born in Rock Island, Illinois on December 3, 1942, a son of Purn T. Murray and Mildred C. Gustafson-Murray. He married Patricia Humphries with whom he had a son, John. They later divorced. He married Jackie Ramsey on June 14, 2008 in Silvis, Illinois.

Richard graduated from Rock Island High school in 1961. He worked as a truck assembler of International Harvester for 40 years. He was a member of Faith Walk Word Outreach Center in Silvis, Illinois.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jackie Murray, Rock Island; son and daughter-in-law, John and Zerolynn Murray, Hoschton, Ga.; five grandchildren; Cumming, Ga and many cousins, including Carol Travis of Rock Island. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.