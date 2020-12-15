Menu
Richard C. "Dick" Nowers
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
225 E Park St
Geneseo, IL

Richard C. "Dick" Nowers

December 22, 1923 - December 14, 2020

Geneseo - Richard C. "Dick" Nowers, 96, of Geneseo, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Long Term Care, Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo, IL. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, December 18th at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo. Rev. Mark Graham will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. No public visitation will be held. Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo.

Dick was born December 22, 1923, in Atkinson, Illinois, the son of Phil and Elizabeth (Zimmerman) Nowers. He was a member of the Army Air Corp during WWII with the 507th Fighter Group in the Pacific. Dick earned 3 bronze stars for his service. He married Helen Ladwig on September 4, 1949, in Geneseo. They had 60 years together before she died on August 7, 2009.

Those surviving are daughters, Diane Nowers, Grand Marais, MN, and Janet Nowers-Meyer and Steve Meyer, Three Lakes, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
