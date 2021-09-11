Richard E. "Dick" Phelps

August 10, 1943-September 8, 2021

DAVENPORT-Richard E. "Dick" Phelps, 78, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport.

Dick was born August 10, 1943 in Davenport, the son of Glen A. & Ada C. (Copley) Phelps. He was the proud founder and operator of U.S. Auctioneers, Inc. and United Truck and Equipment, Inc., companies he worked tirelessly to build from the ground up. He was known for his strong work ethic, generosity and for his friendships with staff and customers alike.

Dick was a true believer in the Lord, supporting St. John's Methodist Church and other area churches through the years, leading Bible studies and prayer groups. He was especially proud of his efforts to increase church outreach and community support by building a service-based community center for youth, the less-fortunate and other at-risk groups in the Quad Cities. Dick was also a generous donor of many non-profit organizations and charities around the world, believing that it was his duty to repay the blessings he'd been given.

He was an adventurer at heart, from spending a season in Yellowstone National Park in his youth, to flying small aircraft as a licensed pilot for many years. Dick's spirit of adventure led him to explore much of the United States, but his heart remained in Iowa where he spent the majority of his life.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter Wendy Westover of Las Vegas, Nevada; his grandsons Blake, Will and his wife Brittany; two great-granddaughters Liv and Lyra and Dustin and his wife Alexandra; his son, Richard Phelps Jr. of Ohio and grandson Oscar; his brother and sister-in-law, Glen & Pam Phelps of Hollywood, South Carolina; and his beloved black labs, Jack & Jill.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his longtime companion of many years Pennie Cady; his sister and brother-in-law, Ida & Ed Hassler; and his special dog, Rudy.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 12:00 p.m.to 3:00 p.m. at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 13, 2021 at St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport. Burial will follow at Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a no-kill animal shelter of the Donor's choice.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Dick's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.