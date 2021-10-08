Richard L. Randolph, Jr.

October 1, 1963-October 7, 2021

SILVIS-Richard L. Randolph, Jr., 58, of Silvis, IL, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Graveside services will be 11:30 Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 9-11 am Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, IL.

Richard was born October 1, 1963, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Richard and Kathi (Kish) Randolph Sr. He married Kathi Cronau June 23, 1984, in Moline, IL. He worked for Transport America for 20 years and later, CPC Logistics for 11 years as a Semi Truck driver. His favorite pass times were watching the Cubs, doing yard work, gardening, camping, listening to music, and going to the casino. He enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He always looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren and loved going to their sporting events. He was a loving husband, dad, and proud papa.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Kathi; children, Timothy (Linda) Cronau, Aledo, IL, and Kristy (Eric) Roome, Bettendorf, IA; grandchildren, Collin, Braeden, Ashtin, Camden, Camren, Keatyn and Alexis; great granddaughter, Sophia Jade; mother, Kathi Kish, New Port Ritchey, FL; step-mother, Diane Randolph, Menomonee Falls, WI; siblings, Bill (Linda) Randolph, Menasha, WI, Jon (Annette) Randolph, New Port Ritchey, and Scott (Natasha) Randolph, Parker, CO.

He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale and Elaine Cronau.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.