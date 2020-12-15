Monsignor Richard Soseman

October 10, 1963-December 9, 2020

PERU, IL-Monsignor Richard Soseman, 57, Peru, IL, a native of Campbell's Island, entered eternal life on December 9, 2020, at OSF - St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. A Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed at 10 AM Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from The Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, Peoria, IL, by logging into http://www.facebook.com/vanhoefuneralhome. Committal prayers will be live streamed at the same address at 3:00PM Wednesday from St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Archbishop Sheen Foundation or to the Soseman Family for Scholarships to be given at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, East Moline, and Alleman High School, Rock Island, both Monsignor's alma maters. Monsignor will lie in state from 10 AM until 12 PM at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Princeville, with a rosary recited at 11:30 AM on Monday, December 21, 2020. He will lie in state from 4-6 PM Monday at St. Valentine's Catholic Church, Peru, with a rosary recited at 4:30 PM, and a Christian Wake Service at 6PM. Monsignor will lie in state on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 4-6 PM at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, with an Evening Prayer of the Office of the Dead Vesper Service held at 6PM.

Monsignor Richard Soseman was born on October 10, 1963, in Moline, IL, the son of Charles L. and Agnes V. (Baele) Soseman. He graduated from Alleman High School and went on to Marquette University where he earned a bachelor's degree in Spanish and Political Science, and a Master's degree in Spanish Language and Literature. He studied for the priesthood at Mount St. Mary Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and was ordained on May 23, 1992, at St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria. He later graduated with a License in Canon Law from the Pontifical Lateran University, Vatican City.

Monsignor Soseman was the author of the book, Reflections from Rome: Practical Thoughts on Faith and Family. He strove to make faith practical in all he said and did. It was his desire to reach as many people as he could through his sermons, writings, radio, television, and social media, with the gospel message of the transforming power of Jesus Christ and the call to follow Him. He felt it was important to work with other pastors in the communities he served. Monsignor Soseman was fluent in five languages.

Following ordination, assignments included: Parochial Vicar, St. Mary, Moline, 1992. Studies in Rome, 1993. Tribunal adjutant judicial vicar and judge, 1995, and chaplain, St. Joseph's Home, Peoria, 1996. Judicial vicar, 1996. While remaining judicial vicar, Tribunal, to pastor, St. Mary, Princeville, and administrator St. Joseph, Brimfield, and St. James, Williamsfield, 1998. Chaplain of Honor to His Holiness, 2000. While remaining pastor at St. Mary of the Woods Parish, Princeville, and Diocesan mission director, to Episcopal delegate for the Sheen Cause for Sainthood, 2004, and judicial vicar, 2007. Released for services to the Congregation for the Clergy, Vatican City, 2008. Pastor St. Valentine and St. Mary in Peru, 2017 and pastor of St. Joseph in Peru 2019.

Survivors include his siblings, Patricia Holliday, Rock Island, Judy (Michael) Duncan, Battle Ground, WA, Katherine Riddell, Moline, Connie Owens, Rock Island, Cheryl McKittrick, East Moline, and Gary Soseman, Campbells Island, nieces Amy, Anna, Stephanie, Karena, Tina, Mary, Mattia, Aimee, and Alyssia, nephews, Daniel, Robert, and Charles, and numerous great nieces, great nephews, and Godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Thomas and George.

