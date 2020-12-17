Menu
Richard E. "Dick" Strand
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Moline High School

Richard E. "Dick" Strand

May 10, 1934-December 13, 2020

TOULON-Richard E. "Dick" Strand, 86, of Toulon, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Dick was born May 10, 1934, south of Galva, the son of Vincent and Viola (Carlberg) Strand. During the depression, they moved to Moline, Illinois. Dick graduated from Moline High School with the class of 1951 and Moline Community College (Blackhawk West). Dick married Phyllis Windy Salinas, CA on August 2, 1953; she survives.

Also surviving are four daughters, Jo Beth (Jim) Crist, Dunlap, Jill (Rob) Fincham, Bend, OR, Jacqueline (John) Boelens, rural Annawan, Jennifer Strand (Craig Glover), Camdenton, MO; four grandsons, four granddaughters; eleven great grandchildren and one arriving any day; and two step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Dorothy.

After college, Dick was drafted into the US Army during the Korea War. He served for two years in Munich, Germany. After service, he entered an apprentice program with IBEW. He was honored with 65 years of service to the electrical brotherhood as Journeyman Wireman Electrician. He then pursued his lifelong dream of farming, where he has farmed in Saxon community since May 1966, where they raised Black Angus cattle and hogs. He loved John Deere tractors. He was a member of the Galva American Legion. His passion of farming created many fond memories for the entire family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Father Johndamaseni Zilimu will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Abilities Plus. Please leave an online condolence for Dick's family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 17, 2020.
