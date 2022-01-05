Richard Azle Whiles

August 30, 1936-December 31, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Richard Azle Whiles, 85, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away holding his wife's hand on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Geneseo.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Coal Valley Fire & Rescue. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. His family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice staff for all of their wonderful care.

Dick was born on August 30, 1936, the son of John Virgil and Mattie Belle (Lowry) Whiles in Kewanee, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Wethersfield High School in 1955. On October 19, 1997, he married Christine Sparks in Orion, Illinois. He retired from JI Case - Rock Island in 1988. He recently served several years as the Coal Valley Township Supervisor, retiring in 2021. He had many fond memories from his younger years of playing the trumpet for the Kewanee Black Knights. He loved playing golf and was an avid sports fan. He cheered on the Cubs, Blackhawks, Fighting Illini, and the Bears, and looked forward to every game he went to with his grandsons. Dick and Chris enjoyed riding their Harley where they made lots of great friends. More recently they liked to put the top down on their convertible and go for rides.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Chris; daughter, Liza Whiles and her children and grandchildren; Bailie (Reece) Meacham and Iliza & Rhett Meacham; Mallorie Eckhardt and Nora Eckhardt; Carsten Eckhardt; daughter, Sonya (Anthony) Sturtevant and her children and grandchildren; Andrew (Brooke) Anselmi and Brinley, Addison, & Avery Anselmi; Chase (Hilary) Anselmi and Houston, Chandler, & Hallie Anselmi; son, Langston Whiles and his children Devlyn & Addaline Whiles; son, Gregg Allen and his family; son, William Christopher and his family; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, and 2 brothers.

Dick's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com