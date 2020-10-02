Menu
Richard Whisler

February 13, 1927-September 30, 2020

Richard Whisler, 93, Bettendorf, died September 30, 2020 at Silvercrest, Davenport.

A memorial service will be 10:00 am Monday, October 5, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, and viewed at www.wheelanpressly.comive-stream. Visitation from 1-4 pm Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required. Inurnment will be at National Cemetery.

Survivors include his daughter, Jane (Ron) Tiedge; grandchildren, Kathleen (Jody) Hahn, Emily (Phil) Stephenson, and Robert Maxey; great grandchildren, Alexandria, Dylan and Sydney; nieces and nephews; dog, Rusty. Preceded by his wife, Barbara; parents; siblings, Marjorie, John and Bill.

Condolences left at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 2, 2020.
