Richard J. Whitfield

December 31, 1934-December 13, 2020

Richard J. Whitfield, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island with visitation one-hour prior at St. Pius' McCarthy Hall. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Those attending, please wear a mask for all services. Memorials may be made to St. Pius X or St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry at St Pius X.

Richard was born December 31, 1934 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Edwin and Mathilda (Richard) Whitfield. He married Carla J. Hosch on September 9, 1961 in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Richard graduated from Loras College in Dubuque, IA. He was a US Army Veteran and began his working career with the IRS, receiving his CPA in 1965. He joined RSM McGladrey in 1966, quickly moving up the ranks to Tax Partner in 1968, where he remained until his retirement in 1992.

Richard was a member of St. Pius X Church, Rock Island and active in many area councils, rotary clubs and organizations over the years. His family always came first. He was a husband, father, grandfather and friend in the truest sense of these words and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Carla; children, Jill Sweeney, Rock Island, Jan (Tad) Mosele, Round Lake, IL, Michele (Michael) Kopper, Beach Park, IL, Gregory (Mary) Whitfield, Brookfield, WI and Bradley (Danielle) Whitfield, Chicago; grandchildren, Aaron (Hayley), Melissa, Alexandra, Matthew Sweeney, Emma and Henry Whitfield; great grandchildren, Cooper and Berkley and brother, Edwin (Marjorie) Whitfield, Overland Park, KS. He was preceded in death by his amazing son-in-law, David Sweeney, sisters, Anne, Dorothy and June and brother, Robert.

