Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard H. Work
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Richard H. Work

December 31, 1933-June 8, 2021

MILAN-Richard H. Work, 87, of Milan passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Richard was born on December 31, 1933 in Moline, a son of Hollis and Susie (Paytash) Work. He married Gina Corelis on March 31, 1989. He owned and operated Richard Work Masonry for 35 years, doing what he loved every day, bricklaying. He was also involved in his community; serving as the Mayor of Milan from 1973-1977, serving on the board of the Blackhawk Fire Department for 33 years and as commissioner for the Metropolitan Airport Authority for over 30 years.

Those left to cherish Richard's memory include his wife, Gina; children, Richard (Julie) Work, Milan, Deanna (Dean) Snow, Milan, Michele (Brad) Sharp, Milan and Jolene (Randy) Welser, Moline; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Bennett Welser; infant sister; and two fur-babies, Goldie and Roscoe.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Roger L. Strandlund
June 11, 2021
Dick was a wonderful man and I was happy to know him. Will continue to pray for peace and comfort for his entire family in the days and weeks to come.
Cathie Rochau
Work
June 11, 2021
i´m so sorry for your loss Gina! Dick was a wonderful man
sue Marx
Friend
June 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss Gina. My Sympathy's and Prayers to you and your Family at this difficult time
Rhonda DeMeyer
Other
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results