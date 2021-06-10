Richard H. Work

December 31, 1933-June 8, 2021

MILAN-Richard H. Work, 87, of Milan passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Richard was born on December 31, 1933 in Moline, a son of Hollis and Susie (Paytash) Work. He married Gina Corelis on March 31, 1989. He owned and operated Richard Work Masonry for 35 years, doing what he loved every day, bricklaying. He was also involved in his community; serving as the Mayor of Milan from 1973-1977, serving on the board of the Blackhawk Fire Department for 33 years and as commissioner for the Metropolitan Airport Authority for over 30 years.

Those left to cherish Richard's memory include his wife, Gina; children, Richard (Julie) Work, Milan, Deanna (Dean) Snow, Milan, Michele (Brad) Sharp, Milan and Jolene (Randy) Welser, Moline; 8 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Bennett Welser; infant sister; and two fur-babies, Goldie and Roscoe.

