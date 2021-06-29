Menu
Rick Carmichael
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Oskaloosa High School
FUNERAL HOME
Langkamp Funeral Chapel
2116 NORTH 3RD ST
Oskaloosa, IA

Rick Carmichael

February 12, 1963-June 25, 2021

OSKALOOSA-Rick Carmichael, 58, of Oskaloosa, passed away Friday evening, June 25, 2021, at the Mahaska Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa.

Richard Eugene Carmichael, son of Gary Stanley Carmichael and Pamela Ann (Levernier) Taylor, was born February 12, 1963, in Oskaloosa. He was a 1982 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and then began working for Wonder Bread and Sara Lee Bakeries in the Quad Cities. He later worked for Oskaloosa Engineering and most recently for Heinz Company in Muscatine until a decline in his health in early 2021. Rick enjoyed mowing yards, especially helping his grandparents with their yard and flower gardens, always with attention to detail. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing video games, and riding his dirt bike and jet ski.

His family includes his son, Jason (Julie) Carmichael of Wesley Chapel, Florida; a grandson, Alex Carmichael; his mother, Pamela (Jack) Taylor of Oskaloosa; his father, Gary (Donna) Carmichael of Taylor Ridge, IL; a brother, Robert "Bob" (Ginna) Carmichael of Clute, TX; sisters: Jacque Taylor of Oskaloosa, and Sherri (Carl) Moore of Milan, IL; a nephew, Jake Carmichael of Clute, TX; and several cousins.

Rick was preceded in death by his grandparents: Roy and Neola Carmichael, Helen Boyer and her husband, Merle Boyer, Robert Levernier, and Julia Malin and her husband, Dale Malin; and a nephew, Coy Carmichael.

As was his wish, Rick's body has been cremated. Instead of flowers, Rick's family asks that you hug your family members and call an old friend to say hello. Memorial contributions can be made to Mahaska Health Foundation for the Serenity House. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with Rick's final arrangements.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Langkamp Funeral Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Langkamp Funeral Chapel.
