Rita Mae Blackman
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Marion
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA

Rita Mae (Tuttle) Blackman

August 15, 1930-December 16, 2021

Rita Mae (Tuttle) Blackman, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at her home.

Rita was born on August 15, 1930, in Ottawa, Illinois, the daughter Calvert and Berdie (Newberry) Tuttle. She graduated from United Township High School. In 1957 Rita was united in marriage to By Ron W. Blackman. Rita will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rita is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Cindy (John) Hoffman of Milan, Illinois; son, Byron (Cindy) Blackman of Marion; three grandchildren, John Ryan (Angi) Hoffman, Jamie (Christie) Hoffman, and Justin (Lonna) Edwards; three great-grandchildren, Christopher (Faye) Stearns, Jessica (Johnny) Oeth and Parker Hoffman; five great-great-grandchildren; special friend, Bill Ashling of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Byron Blackman; one grandson, Nicholas Stearns; sister, Ruth Redden; and two brothers, John and William Tuttle.

Rita's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Avalon Hospice Care.

Please share a memory of Rita at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy, Byron and family, we are so sorry to read of Aunt Rita´s passing. You are all in our prayers. Roy and Linda Redden
Redden Linda
Family
December 21, 2021
