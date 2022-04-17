Rita T. Davis

November 30, 1978-March 27, 2022

Rita T. Davis, 43, Rock Island, died Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Funeral service will be 9:00 am on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Bethany Baptist Church, Moline. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery.

Rita was born November 30, 1978 in Liberia, the daughter of Pah and Sarah (Tiah) Davis. She married Stanley Zulu on June 16, 2018. Rita worked as a CNA at St. Anthony's, Rock Island.

Survivors include her husband, Stanley; children, Gregory, Saye, Sanita, Faith, Lawson, and Teta; grandchildren, Nevaeh, LaKeysha, Jayceon, Saijah, and Jaxyn; siblings, Abraham Toe, Hamilton Davis, and 10 others.

