Robert (Bob) Ivan Argenbright

November 23, 1948- March 10, 2021

BAILEY, CO-Robert (Bob) Ivan Argenbright, 72, of Bailey, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and children.

A memorial gathering and celebration of Bob's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady Street, Davenport, Iowa. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, Illinois, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Bob's memory may make memorials to the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District, PO Box 222, Bailey, CO. 80421.

Bob was born on November 23, 1948, in Moline, the son of Ivan M. and Florine N. (Beattie) Argenbright. He married Pamela A. Munkirs on March 24, 1973. After graduating from UTHS in 1967, Bob took a job working as a Carman for the Rock Island Lines and was promoted to Foreman. In 1981 he moved his family to Golden, Colorado, to work for the Denver Rio Grande. Bob continued his career in the railroad industry and accepted a position with the Association of American Railroads in 1987 where he traveled domestically and internationally inspecting railcar facilities. He finished his career with the Transportation Technology Center out of Pueblo, Colorado, where he was a Chief Mechanical Inspector. He retired in 2009.

In retirement Bob enjoyed spending time camping and ATV-ing in the beautiful mountains of Colorado. He loved long weekend trips to Moab, Utah, with his children and grandchildren. Bob and Pam would travel south in the winter with their RV to tour and ride their electric bikes. He had recently taken up swimming and never missed a day at the recreation center. Bob had a keen sense of humor and would own a room with his stories. He loved music and attending live shows with his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years, Pam Argenbright of Bailey, Colorado; his children, Jen (Paul) O'Connor of Indian Hills, Colorado; Becky (Nick) Close of Gypsum, Colorado, and Lane Argenbright of Lakewood, Colorado; grandchildren Keller, Piper, and Emmy O'Connor, and Skylar, Sage, and Eden Close; and sisters, Marsha (Bud) Walters of Coal Valley, Illinois. and Carol McKinzie of Moline, IL and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his father Ivan Argenbright, mother Florine Viscioni, and stepfather Bert Viscioni.

Bob's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.