Robert A. Bruce III

September 14, 1963-January 3, 2022

COLONA-Robert A. "Bob" "Melvin" Bruce III, 58, of Colona, IL, passed on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of his life will be held from 10:00 to 12:00 noon, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Face masks will be required. Donations can be made directly at any Blackhawk Bank and Trust locations in the name of Bob Bruce Memorial.

Bob was born September 14, 1963 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Robert A. Bruce, Jr. and Patricia (Dicks) Bruce. He graduated from J.D. Darnall High School in Geneseo, IL. At the age of 16, Bob worked and traveled the states during the summers with the carnival. He had the ability to talk to anyone and never met a stranger. Later in life he operated D & J Sewing in Moline as well as his own construction company. He loved to go fishing, and spending time with his friends, playing cards and cribbage. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his son.

Bob is survived by his son, Tyler Bruce of Colona, IL; sister, Debbie (Rick) Larrison, Carlisle, IA; niece, Nikki (Jason) Hergert, East Moline; great niece and nephew, Jayda Hergert and Jayson Hergert; Tyler's sister, Amanda (Tony) Armstrong; aunt, Karol (John) Joenks; cousins, Kevin Wadle and Kathy Clingman. He was blessed to have several close friends. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com