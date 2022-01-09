Menu
Robert A. Bruce III
1963 - 2022
BORN
1963
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street
Port Byron, IL

Robert A. Bruce III

September 14, 1963-January 3, 2022

COLONA-Robert A. "Bob" "Melvin" Bruce III, 58, of Colona, IL, passed on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A celebration of his life will be held from 10:00 to 12:00 noon, on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Face masks will be required. Donations can be made directly at any Blackhawk Bank and Trust locations in the name of Bob Bruce Memorial.

Bob was born September 14, 1963 in Moline, Illinois, the son of Robert A. Bruce, Jr. and Patricia (Dicks) Bruce. He graduated from J.D. Darnall High School in Geneseo, IL. At the age of 16, Bob worked and traveled the states during the summers with the carnival. He had the ability to talk to anyone and never met a stranger. Later in life he operated D & J Sewing in Moline as well as his own construction company. He loved to go fishing, and spending time with his friends, playing cards and cribbage. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his son.

Bob is survived by his son, Tyler Bruce of Colona, IL; sister, Debbie (Rick) Larrison, Carlisle, IA; niece, Nikki (Jason) Hergert, East Moline; great niece and nephew, Jayda Hergert and Jayson Hergert; Tyler's sister, Amanda (Tony) Armstrong; aunt, Karol (John) Joenks; cousins, Kevin Wadle and Kathy Clingman. He was blessed to have several close friends. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Port Byron
202 N. Main Street , Port Byron, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Bob back in the '90s right away Bob started joking with me I have so much respect for him I always thought of him as a friend rest in peace Bob you're going to be truly missed by us all
Charlotte Slagel
January 10, 2022
So sorry your loss of Bob. Have know him for a long time. Met him when I lived in Cordova years ago. Then I move to colona and found him at D and J sewing center. I will miss him. It doesn't seem like it was a while back I stopped to see him. He was redoing his shop. Again my condolences to the family
Charlene Flemming
January 9, 2022
