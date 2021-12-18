Menu
Robert E. Buller
Robert E. Buller

December 3, 1928-December 16, 2021

Robert E. Buller, 93, of Silvis passed away December 16, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be 11am Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Visitation will be 5-7pm Monday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Faith Walk World Outreach Center or Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Robert was born December 3, 1928 in Rock Island, IL the son of Jessie and Myrtle Dunbar Buller. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Robert married Marjorie Burklund February 2, 1952 in Rock Island. She passed away April 13, 2012. He worked as a plant manager at East Moline Metal Products. He enjoyed garage sales, Auctions, flea markets, fishing at his cabin in Wisconsin, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his children, Sandra Dodds, Robert (Vickey) Buller, Tim Buller, Mike Buller; grandchildren Stevie, Dawn, David, Becky, and Jamie; eight great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and a brother Bill Buller.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, infant son Mark Buller, daughter JoAnn Oliver, 5 brothers, and 3 sisters.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Schroder Mortuary (Silvis)
701 1st Avenue, Silvis, IL
Dec
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schroder Mortuary (Silvis)
701 1st Avenue, Silvis, IL
