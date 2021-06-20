Menu
Robert W. Carlson
ABOUT
Rock Island High School

Robert W. Carlson

March 3, 1927-June 4, 2021

Robert Carlson (Bob) passed on June 4, 2021. Bob was born on March 3, 1927, in Belvidere. He was the son of Paul and Katherine Carlson. He was married to Gloria before her passing in 1982 and Nina, who passed in 2019.

Bob was a loving father of Reed (Karen), JoDee (Greg), and Jill.

He was a proud grandfather of Greg, Tadd, and Morgen and a great grandfather of Gabby.

Bob graduated from Rock Island High School and earned his BS degree from the University of Oklahoma. He was a US Navy veteran. Bob worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 34 years as an Industrial Engineer for AMCOM.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran church and a charter member of Pinnacle Golf Club.

Bob's family is having a private burial at the Rock Island Arsenal on June 28, 2021.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Burial
Rock Island Arsenal
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
God bless you uncle Bob. I'll remember you as such a kind soul and fun loving.
Michael Nehring
Family
June 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He and Nina were always so pleasant to be around.
Jan Seebach
June 24, 2021
Godspeed to my dear brother-in-law, Bob. You will alway be missed.
Kay Roesch
Family
June 23, 2021
Godspeed to my dear brother-in-law, Bob. You will be missed - always
Kay Roesch
June 23, 2021
Grandpa Bob, you will be missed. Love you.
Mary Klein
Family
June 23, 2021
Fly with Angels now Bob...and tell Nina hello when you get to the pearly gates .I always enjoyed chatting with you two..whether it was waiting on you at the Bank or being ur waitress at Igors restaurant..your infectious smile n personality will be missed by many..RIP
Monica J Mapes
Friend
June 22, 2021
So sorry to see Your dad has passed away. So many fond memories of those Sunday Millcreek get together all those years ago. Thinking of all of you.
Vickie (Blick) Gingerich
June 22, 2021
