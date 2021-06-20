Robert W. Carlson

March 3, 1927-June 4, 2021

Robert Carlson (Bob) passed on June 4, 2021. Bob was born on March 3, 1927, in Belvidere. He was the son of Paul and Katherine Carlson. He was married to Gloria before her passing in 1982 and Nina, who passed in 2019.

Bob was a loving father of Reed (Karen), JoDee (Greg), and Jill.

He was a proud grandfather of Greg, Tadd, and Morgen and a great grandfather of Gabby.

Bob graduated from Rock Island High School and earned his BS degree from the University of Oklahoma. He was a US Navy veteran. Bob worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 34 years as an Industrial Engineer for AMCOM.

He was a member of St. James Lutheran church and a charter member of Pinnacle Golf Club.

Bob's family is having a private burial at the Rock Island Arsenal on June 28, 2021.