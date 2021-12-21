Robert C. "Bob" DeSchepper

July 21, 1936-December 18, 2021

ANNAWAN-Robert C. "Bob" DeSchepper, 85, of Annawan, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home. A Funeral Mass celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 23rd, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Annawan. Father S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Annawan, with military honors. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Toulon American Legion or the Annawan/Alba Fire District. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Annawan, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Robert Charles DeSchepper was born July 21, 1936 in Mineral Township, Bureau County, Illinois the son of Charles and Irene Christian DeSchepper. He was educated in Neponset schools and graduated from high school there in 1954. His marriage to Darlene VanDeRostyne took place on September 12, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Annawan. They spent their first two years of married life in Germany from 1959 to 1961while Bob Served in the U.S. Army. Their first child, Michael, was born there. Bob continued his inactive reserve status until being discharged in September of 1965 at the official start of the Vietnam War. After returning home, they lived in Kewanee and Neponset before moving to Toulon to raise their family. Upon retirement they move to Annawan. She passed away on February 16, 2017.

He worked for Martin Engineering, Kraft Cheese Company, Pearson Bros., IME, Pine's Trailer, and Mutual Electric. Bob was the Toulon Township road commissioner from 1983 to 2005, farmed, and volunteered for several community organizations, including membership with the Old Settlers, Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years, earning the honorary award of Silver Beaver, Lions Club (president and served as pancake breakfast chairman, Toulon American Legion, and was part of the color guard, and helped run several pedal tractor pulls, big wheel races and soap box derbies. He enjoyed camping with family, going to craft shows, and restoring his '47 Studebaker, winning several car show awards. He also liked to take Rich's Case SC tractor on rides and in parades. He thoroughly enjoyed watching Andrew figure 8 races.

Those surviving are five children, Michael (Laurie) DeSchepper, Dixon, Julie (Gary) Frail, Toulon, Douglas (Chris) DeSchepper, Davis, Richard (Beth) DeSchepper, Altona, and Todd (Jodie) DeSchepper, Kewanee. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren, Larissa (Adam) Frantz, Kelsey (Andrew) Sarver, Sarah (Jerry) Ehrnthaller, Emily and Andrew DeSchepper, Kaitlyn (Renee) DeSchepper, Kiley DeSchepper, Kyra DeSchepper, Olivia Frail, Abigail and Nathaniel DeSchepper, and five great grandchildren, Ben and Lucas Johnson, Addison Frantz, Chloe Ehrnthaller, and Kinsley Sarver. His parents, his wife, Darlene, a sister Elaine Carr, and several close extended family preceded him in death.

