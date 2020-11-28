Robert Dwight Nunn

November 3, 1940 - November 18, 2020

Beaumont, Texas - Robert Dwight Nunn, 80, of Beaumont, Texas, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on November 3, 1940, to Ruth Arlene Ham Nunn and Albert Neville Nunn, in Bushnell, Illinois, and was a graduate of Bushnell High School. Robert was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War. He was a former firefighter in Rock Island, Illinois, and former secretary of the firefighter union. After moving to Beaumont, Robert owned and operated Nunn's Better Security.

Survivors include his son, Bill Barnes of Beaumont, Texas; daughter, Shari Moratti and her husband, John, of Las Vegas, Nevada; brothers, David Nunn and his wife, Jody, of Illinois; Larry Nunn and his wife, Lorrane, of Rock Island, Illinois; and Richard Nunn of Los Angeles, California; sister, Daisey Eddington and her husband, Chuck, of Bushnell, Illinois; and grandchildren, Ashley Brewer and her husband, Cutter and Todd Barnes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Alan Barnes; wife, Jeannie Nunn; and brothers, James Nunn and Jack Nunn.

His cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas.

