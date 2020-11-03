Robert E. "Bob" Hansen

January 13, 1943 - November 1, 2020

Milan - Robert E. "Bob" Hansen, 77, of Milan, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City.

Per his request, cremation will be accorded and no services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to his family. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Bob was born January 13, 1943 in East Moline, a son of Barney and Marie (O'Brien) Hansen. He attended United Township High School and later married Joan Hansen in 1970. She preceded him in death.

He was a machine operator with IH Farmall until their closing, and then was a manager at Lee's Liquors for many years.

He loved raising his Doberman and Rottweiler dogs, and enjoyed watching boxing and the UFC. He was most known for his orneriness, but also for being your best friend if you needed one.

Survivors include his daughters: Daryla (Dustin) Smith of Colona, Donna (Don) Reuter of Ohio, IL, and Vonda (Henry) Rangel of Moline; 7-grandchildren: Megan, Matt, Vanessa, Autumn, Mitchell, Jade and Rico; 9-great-grandchildren Rhiannon, Bella, Gio, Hazel, Chloe, Chance, Bella, Harper, and one on the way, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter, Melinda Hansen, and 2-brothers: Ronnie and Sonny.

