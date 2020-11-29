Robert F. Warner

December 26, 1934-November 23, 2020

MILAN-Robert F. Warner, 85, of Milan formerly of Silvis passed away November 23, 2020 at Veterans Administration Hospital in Iowa City.

Visitation will be 1-2pm Tuesday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Due to COVID-19 restrictions social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required in the funeral home. Funeral services will be private with burial to follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.

Robert was born December 26, 1934 in Petersburg, IN the son of William and Essie Warner. He married Mary Jo Bledsoe in Evansville, IN. She passed away January 7, 2017. Robert worked as an ammunition specialist at the Rock Island Arsenal, retiring after 20 years. He enjoyed NASCAR, vacationing in Tennessee, driving mustangs, gardening, the occasional Hamms Beer and his dog Loki.

Survivors include his children Terry Warner, Jeff Warner, and Debra Warner; 13 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and a sister Patty Warner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 brothers and 1 sister.