Robert F. Weihler

August 11, 1936-August 27, 2020

SHERRARD-Robert F. Weihler, 84, of Sherrard, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Moline.

Private funeral services will be live broadcast at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, from Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, and may be viewed at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/milan-live-stream

Public visitation will be Tuesday, September 1, from 4 pm to 6 pm, at the funeral home. In accordance with restrictions, only fifty people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time and attendees need to wear a facemask and observe social distancing.

Burial will be in the German Cemetery, Sherrard. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley or to the Sherrard Fire Protection District.

Robert was born on August 11, 1936 in Mercer Co., Illinois, a son of Frank and Laura (Seitz) Weihler. He married Vivian Hollars on June 21, 1957 in Moline. She preceded him in death on July 18, 2018. Bob worked for Oscar Mayer for 36 years and farmed all his life. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Coal Valley and was a volunteer at the Essley-Noble Museum, Aledo. He was also on the board of directors of the Richland Grove Township Cemeteries. Bob had served in the Illinois National Guard.

Survivors include his children, Laura Black, Sherrard and Robert H. Weihler, Sherrard.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Vivian; and a son in law, Richard Black. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com