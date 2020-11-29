Robert F. "Bob" Weinert

January 28, 1948-November 27, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Robert F. "Bob" Weinert, 72, of East Moline, IL, died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Private graveside services at Riverside Cemetery will be live-streamed at 10AM Friday at https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome

Bob was born January 28, 1948, in Moline, IL, the son of Robert V. and Mary (Novekoff) Weinert. He retired in 1996, from John Deere Harvester, East Moline, after 30 years of service. Bob had also driven for Dan-A-Way Bus Service and was a bartender at the former Jolly Roger, Rock Island. He loved boating and had many friends at Sunset Marina. For the last 25 years, Bob and several of his friends had lunched at the Scamper Inn, Milan. Bob, proud of his impressive vocabulary, named one of his boats the "Indefatigable", which means "to persist relentlessly". And that was Bob, his heart, his positivity and his optimism. He will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his sister, Sandra Czerwinski, RI; nieces, Mary (Mario) Gallardo, Rock Island, and Kara (Eric) Smith, Davenport, IA; nephews, Matt Czerwinski, Rock Island, and Mark (Ronda) Czerwinski, Oskaloosa, IA; great nieces and nephews, Camron, David, Tyler, Henry, Brianna (Edgar), Nick (Fatima), Jake, Austin, Jarrett, and Jordan; special cousin, Jean Albrecht, East Moline; close friends, Tina (Tony) Boling & family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com