Robert H. "Bob" Wise

October 26, 1939-August 21, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Robert H. "Bob" Wise, 80, of East Moline, IL, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born October 26, 1939 in Joplin, MO, the son of Robert H. and Lillie Belle (Barron) Wise. He married Joy Bates and had three children. In 1996, he married Pam (Baker) Padgett. Bob was an extremely skilled tool and dye maker for IH Farmall, Rock Island, IL, and retired in 2005 from HON Industries, Muscatine, IA.

Bob loved the outdoors, especially fishing and observing wildlife. A master tinkerer and an amateur gardener, he was proud of his lifelong home and property, where he planted scores of trees. Bob loved talking, telling stories, and listening to music, especially Pink Floyd. He was often the first one on the dance floor, even into his 70s. Everyone appreciated his sense of humor, kind heart, and love of family and friends. His energetic spirit will be missed.

Survivors include his wife, Pam Wise, East Moline, IL; children, Robert H. (Debra) Wise, Terrell, TX, Julie (James) Pulk, Akron, OH, Stacy (Brian) Klinefelter, DeWitt, IA, Kelly (Scott) Galloway, DeWitt, IA, Kimberly (Todd) DeBruyn, LeClaire, IA, and Christopher (Marianne) Padgett, Algonquin, IL; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Jeanette (Wise) Grinder, Edgewood, TX, Richard (Debbie) Wise, Milwaukee, WI, Michelle Shultz, East Peoria, IL, Randolph Wise, Sanford, FL, and William Munson, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ronnie Wise, Calvin Wise, and Mark Amos, and his son, Kevin Wise.

Visitation will be 4-7pm Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Private graveside services will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com