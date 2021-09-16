Robert "Bob" Blaser Hall

May 31, 1939-September 14, 2021

Robert "Bob" Blaser Hall, 82, of Moline, IL, passed away Tuesday September 14, 2021 at his home.

Services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 17, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial with military honors, presented by Milan American Legion, Post 569, will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, IL.

Bob was born May 31, 1939 in Moline, a son of Robert A. Hall and Helen Blaser Hall. He married the love of his life, Connie L. Britton on July 15, 1962 in Rock Island. They celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Bob graduated from Moline High School, Class of 1957. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a bricklayer in earlier years, and retired from Navistar (formerly IH, Farmall Works) after 30 plus years.

He enjoyed attending gun shows, playing Euchre, cooking and dining out. He loved his family and loved hosting holiday parties.

Bob was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; daughter, Kristal Hainline, Moline; son, Kurtis Hall, Indiana; sister, Cindi Scott, Rock Island, IL; brother, Doug Hall, Rock Island; grandchildren, Jeremy Kensinger, Lindsey Kensinger, Stephanie Hainline, Briana Bland and Kassidy Hainline; great grandchildren, Avarie and Eli; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob (Pam) Britton, Joan (Larry) Jones, Peoria, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his great granddaughter, Emery; parents; brother, Bruce A. Hall; brother-in-law, Jerry Scott; and sister-in-law, Kathy Hall.

