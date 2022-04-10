Robert D. Hansen

April 10, 1958-April 6, 2022

Robert D. Hansen, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022 at his home.

A Celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Robert was born on April 10, 1958 in Rock Island, the son of James "Jim" and Catherine "Isabelle" (Kirchner) Hansen. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School and later attended classes in Burlington to become a gunsmith.

Bob had been employed for several years at the former Freeland Sporting Goods Store, Rock Island. He later worked at Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Bob loved the outdoors and spending time with his dogs. He also enjoyed shooting, fishing, hunting, boating, playing pool and was well known for his kindness to animals.

Survivors include his daughter, Katy Hansen; grandson, Bryce Rudd; siblings, Joan Hansen Holgate and John Hansen; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Isabelle; brothers, James Hansen and Joseph Hansen.

