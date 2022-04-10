Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert D. Hansen
ABOUT
Rock Island High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Robert D. Hansen

April 10, 1958-April 6, 2022

Robert D. Hansen, 63, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday April 6, 2022 at his home.

A Celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Robert was born on April 10, 1958 in Rock Island, the son of James "Jim" and Catherine "Isabelle" (Kirchner) Hansen. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School and later attended classes in Burlington to become a gunsmith.

Bob had been employed for several years at the former Freeland Sporting Goods Store, Rock Island. He later worked at Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Bob loved the outdoors and spending time with his dogs. He also enjoyed shooting, fishing, hunting, boating, playing pool and was well known for his kindness to animals.

Survivors include his daughter, Katy Hansen; grandson, Bryce Rudd; siblings, Joan Hansen Holgate and John Hansen; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Isabelle; brothers, James Hansen and Joseph Hansen.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.