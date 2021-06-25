Robert W Hedger Jr.

Febuary 26, 1960-June 19, 2021

AMANA-Robert W Hedger Jr., 61, of Amana, IA passed away peacefully with his family by his side after a long courageous battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

A small memorial service will be at New Life Fellowship church in Moline, June 27th at 2pm and a dinner to follow at 2:45.

Bobby was the son of Robert and Marlene Hedger. He was born Febuary 26, 1960.

Bobby was the life of any party, and always there to lend a hand. Bobby enjoyed spending time with family and friends, he loved to cook, and boy could he. He enjoyed painting and learning new things like knitting and any other craft that sparked his interests.

He is survived by 2 sisters, Lori Greer of West Branch and Jody Baraks of Amana IA; nieces & nephews, Kristi, Josh, Ashley, Trevor, DeAnna, Darla, Joseph, Jeffrey, Patrick, Justice, Makenzie, Quintyn, Tristyn, Charlie; and a long line of extended family to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by both parents, Robert and Marlene Hedger, as well as one nephew, Jarrod M Hedger.