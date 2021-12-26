Robert Henry Hupton

April 27, 1928-December 22, 2021

Robert Henry Hupton, 93, of Moline, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Robert was born on April 27, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Henry and Helen (Grishaber) Hupton. After he graduated from high school, he served in the United States Navy. When he returned home, he married the love of his life Donna Bean on June 1, 1948, in Cedar Rapids Iowa. He worked many years for the Rock Island Railroad, and then worked for Oscar Meyer up until his retirement.

He loved animals and enjoyed horseback riding and raising German Shepherds. He cherished the time he spent with his family.

Robert is survived by his children Linda (David) Buwalda, Randy Hupton, and Robin Hupton; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren; and his special friend Dana Ernat.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife and his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the family.