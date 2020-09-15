Menu
Robert L. Fender

March 16, 1943- September 13, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Robert L. Fender, 77, of East Moline, passed away, Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Park Vista, East Moline.

Private services will be held at this time. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association or Henry Co. Animal Shelter. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Robert was born on March 16, 1943, in Aledo, IL, the son of Dale and Josephine (Morris) Fender. He married Linda Eisentrager (Haynie) in Colona, IL, on March 5, 1977. Robert was a Vietnam Army veteran who taught helicopter armaments. He belonged to I.P.M.S. International Plastic Modeler Society. Robert received many awards for both work and modeling. He worked as a Master Mechanic for Bob Erickson Chevrolet for 38 years.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, East Moline, IL, children, Chrissy (Bill) Hank, Aledo, IL, Scott (Diana) Haynie, Moline, IL, Tim (Kristy) Haynie, Colona, IL, Tammy (David) Gardner, Carbondale, IL; 11 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, sister, Jane Haskins, Matton, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, J.D. Fender.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
