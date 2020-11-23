Robert L. "Bob" Ickes

-November 22, 2020

Robert L. "Bob" Ickes, 84, of Rock Island, died at home on Sunday, Nov. 22, with his wife at his side.

A drive-thru visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at Esterdahl Mortuary, 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Private burial will follow at the Swedona Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Bob married Kathryn "Kay" Malmen on Jan. 26, 1957. His family looked forward to celebrating their upcoming 64th anniversary. Bob and Kay's long and loving bond set a beautiful example for their four daughters and their beloved grandchildren.

Bob had been a general contractor for much of his life and built hundreds of homes in the Quad-Cities. He also worked for 20 years for Case-IH, retiring in 2000.

He was known for his love of auction treasures (rust was a sign of value), for telling jokes and one-liners and for his pranks. His caged "mongoose," his "sore finger" and his original songs were well known among his family and friends. He loved to make people laugh and could connect with anyone. He loved people.

Bob and Kay threw elaborate birthday parties at their farm in Coal Valley, and Bob decorated by hanging a chandelier from an oak tree, placing a giant stained-glass window in front of a bonfire and hiding a life-sized stuffed lion in the corn field, among other things.

His desire to save history sometimes meant moving whole buildings down the highway to the farm in the pre-dawn hours. Whether hanging a rope swing from a tree along the pond or filling the farm yards with playground equipment, Bob wanted his grandchildren to enjoy the farm as much as he did.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and rooting for the Chicago Cubs. He was known for the many projects that he sort of intended to maybe one day finish.

His family adored him, and Bob adored his family. He was always willing to help, share tools and expertise or simply advise. His support and encouragement were endless, and his warmth and humor soothed our souls.

He is loved and profoundly missed by his wife, Kay; daughters Vicki (Dave) Churchill, Diane (Pat) Leuck, Karen Ickes and Barb Ickes; grandchildren Ben (Becky) Leuck, Sam Leuck, Anne Leuck, Ted (Tori McGeehon) Leuck and Grace (Connor) Norris, Doug (Claudia) Churchill, Chris (Melissa) Churchill and Danielle Churchill; great grandchildren Connor, Emily and Ainsley Leuck, Mari and Alex Churchill; brother Howard (Sue) Ickes Jr.; sister Joyce Rozas; nieces and their families and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Sr. and Teresa Ickes, granddaughter Leslie Leuck and niece Michele Ickes