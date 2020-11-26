Robert L. Taylor

June 23, 1953-November 21, 2020

Robert L. Taylor, 67, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Visitation will be Saturday, November 28th from 11–12pm. In keeping with public gathering guidelines, masks are required and social distancing, as well as capacity limitations will be observed by those attending. A service, for immediate family only, will begin at 12pm. Both the visitation and service will be at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island and will be live-streamed.

Robert Lee Taylor was born June 23, 1953 in Greenville, Alabama to Viola Jewel Taylor and Roosevelt Goldsmith. They later moved to the Quad Cities area where he attended Rock Island Public Schools, graduating in 1972. Robert continued his education at Illinois State University. He was very talented in track, winning the state title. Years later he went on to be one of the coaches for the Rock Island Striders track club. He also loved coaching his children in their various sports. Robert was employed at IH-Farmall Works until retiring. He loved fishing, grilling and cooking and was known for his greens and his BBQ ribs. Robert was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. But above all, Robert was a family man. He adored his beautiful wife, "Fruit Fruit", as he so lovingly called her, and he was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. Robert met and married the love of his life, Robin Muskeyvalley, after being introduced to her by his best friend, her brother, Ronel.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 38 years, Robin; sons, Lee (Michelle) Taylor, Minnesota; Raychar (Marsha) Overton-Taylor, Hampton; Robert A. Taylor; Radelle (Sasha) Taylor and Reese Taylor, all of Rock Island; daughters, Vanessa Bloomer (Josh Hobbs), Chicago; Nicole Taylor, Nebraska; Robrina (Nick) Jones and Rhea Taylor, both of Rock Island; 30 grandchildren; sister, Patricia Taylor, Denison, Texas; step-sister, Darlene Jenkins, Texas; niece, Sharonda Gaspar, Sherman, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends who will dearly miss him. Grandchildren are: Michael McGee II, Jaylinn, Alexis, Dillonte, Javarius, Max, Sebastian, Vivian, Raven, Raychar Jr, Rashawn, Romello, Ramon, Ravon, Ra'Mya, Ra'Leigha, Robert A, Jr, Rylan, Quintin, Radelle Jr, R'Larryel, Dej, Remi, Dehlani, David Jr, Dallas, Reese Jr, Raelynn, Liam and Elijah.Robert was preceded in death by his son, Michael McGee; both parents; step-father, Huere (Shorty) Jenkins; step-mother, Rose Goldsmith; step-brother Michael Jenkins and step-sister Brenda Jenkins.