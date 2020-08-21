Menu
Robert Louis Wells

Robert (Bob) Louis Wells

August 14, 2020

MANSFIELD, TX-Robert (Bob) Louis Wells (84) of Mansfield, Tx passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness. His regret in life was "not being able to spend more time with his wife and family".

Survivors include Dixie (wife of 61 years), (3) daughters, (9) grandchildren and (18) great-grandchildren.

(3) sisters and (1) brother (2) sisters preceded him in death.

Additional information can be found at https:/www.beyondthedash.com/

HE REQUESTED NO SERVICES BE HELD BUT INSTEAD PEOPLE DONATE THEIR TIME AS A "GIFT OF SERVICE" IN HIS MEMORIUM OR TO https:/www.stjude.org OR THE SALVATION ARMY.


