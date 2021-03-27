Menu
Robert Marshall
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Robert Marshall

July 8, 1938-March 25, 2021

GENESEO-Robert Marshall, 82, of Geneseo, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 25th, 2021, at Allure in Geneseo, IL.

Per his wishes there will be no service or visitation. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, IL.

Robert Lee Marshall was born in Hannibal, MO, on July 8th, 1938, to Robert and Hazel (Curtis) Marshall. He served in the National Guard from 1956 to 1976. He was self-employed in the floor covering business for 25 years, retiring in 1987.

Survivors include: a sister: Betty Abney of Port Byron, IL, a brother: Ray (Chris) Marshall of Geneseo, IL; and several nieces and nephews, including Brenda Marshall of Geneseo, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sisters: Jane Leitner and Daisy Robinson.

Family and friends are invite to express online condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 27, 2021.
