Robert "Bob" Nelms
ABOUT
Riverdale High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery
7900 East Main Street
Mesa, AZ

Robert "Bob" Nelms

January 1, 1944-March 17, 2022

Bob Nelms, 78, passed away March 17, 2022, in Phoenix.

Bob was born January 1, 1944, in Moline, the son of Joseph and Ellen (Schwenneker) Nelms. He was a 1962 graduate of Riverdale High School, Port Byron.

He enjoyed waterskiing, pheasant hunting with his dogs, was also a NASCAR fan, and attended many races.

He is survived by daughters Jodie (Tim) Regester and Julie, both in AZ; son Jeff, CA; 3 granddaughters; 5 grandsons; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Bill, Jerry, and Jim; and sister Nancy Desplinter.

A celebration of life was held on April 8, 2022, at Mountain View Funeral Home, Mesa.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain View Funeral Home & Cemetery
