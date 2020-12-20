Robert Douglas Owens

July 25, 1949-December 19, 2020

MOLINE-Bob Owens passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Saturday, December 19, 2020, of natural causes after a long battle with diabetes and other health problems.

Robert Douglas Owens was born July 25, 1949, in Centerville, Iowa. He was the son of Gurney Owens (1912-1998) and Grace Hart (1915-1996).

Bob graduated from Moline High School in 1969.

In the 1970's, Bob worked at Moline Public Hospital, LeClarie Hotel, and International Harvester and then in the restaurant business most of his life: Denny's, the Isle in Bettendorf, and Bishop's Buffet, retiring in 2011.

Bob was married to Evelyn Rifley September 19, 1969, at the Gospel Temple in Moline. They were divorced September 14, 1973. They had two children Alice Owens born March 27, 1970 and James Owens born June 20, 1972.

Bob later married Barbara Banks December 10, 1976 in Rock Island County. They were divorced June 28, 2001. They had two daughters: Marcie Owens, born July 17, 1977, and Heather Owens born August 2, 1981.

Bob married Debra Ann Quilty February 14, 2014 in Rock Island County. Bob was a member of St Mark's Anglican Church in Silvis.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, David Paul Owens; and sisters, Shirley Howard and Barbara Stephens.

Bob is survived by his wife, Debra; brother, Carl "Buck" (Cassie) Owens; daughters, Marcie Williams, Heather and Kortnee Baughn; ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; many nieces and nephews as well as too many family, friends, and neighbors to mention. Bob will be missed!

