Robert R. "Bob" Arnold

August 17, 1959- September 12, 202

CLERMONT, FL-Robert R. "Bob" Arnold, 61, of Clermont, FL, formerly of the Quad Cities and Geneseo, IL died at South Lake Hospital in Clermont, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22nd at Heritage Church, 4801 44th St., Rock Island, IL. Rev. John Bray will officiate. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo, IL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at the church. Memorials may be made to Robert R. Arnold Memorial Fund.

Bob was born August 17, 1959 in Moline, IL the son of Norman K. and Dorothy L. (Dixon) Arnold. On November 9, 1985 he married Cari L. Purl in East Moline. She survives.

Bob had worked his entire life for John Deere retiring in 2016. He had also built over 30 homes in the Quad City area in his free time. Bob enjoyed being with family, biking, walking, traveling, especially cruises and Disney World, doing yard work, especially maintaining his Florida Home and pool, building houses and working on home projects. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and loved to stay busy and enjoying life to the fullest.

He is survived by his loving family, wife Cari; daughters, Sarah (Dan) Williams, Naperville, IL, and Lauren (Zach Posey) Arnold, Plainfield, IL; granddaughters, Blake and Selah Williams; sisters, Pat Hankins, White House, TN, Deb (Mike) Zemo, Moline, IL, and Tracy (Mary) Stollberg, Glen Ellyn, IL. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Illa Purl, Clermont, FL; and brother-in-law, Kevin (Cindy) Purl, Annawan, IL. His parents, Norman and Dorothy and Dorothy's second husband, Frank Hunter; father-in-law, Marshall Purl; and brother-in-law, Jon Hankins preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be shared live on Facebook @stackhousemoore. Condolences may be expressed at Bob's obituary at www.stackhousemoore.com

**Visitation will be outside on the patio, weather permitting, with social distancing enforced. The funeral will be inside. All entering the building will need to provide contact tracing information to funeral home personnel onsite, will be required to social distance, and wear a mask. Thank you for your understanding during this season.