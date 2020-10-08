Robert R. Robinson

October 7, 1941-August 17, 2020

Bob was a dedicated father, man of faith, retired auto worker at IH, and volunteer at a Golden Retriever rescue.

Bob raised his family in Illinois and lived in Ohio and Virginia. He enjoyed traveling, movies, his dogs, and being with family.

He is survived by his brothers Ed and Bill, sons Dan and Russ, Daughters Nina Hoffman and Bobbie Hawk, his friend Joyce McIntosh, stepdaughter Allison Pulcini, and 13 grandchildren

"We'll miss ya dude!". Donations accepted at The Michael J. Fox Foundation. The local remembrance is Saturday at 6:00PM. For location please email [email protected]