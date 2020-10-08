Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert R. Robinson

Robert R. Robinson

October 7, 1941-August 17, 2020

Bob was a dedicated father, man of faith, retired auto worker at IH, and volunteer at a Golden Retriever rescue.

Bob raised his family in Illinois and lived in Ohio and Virginia. He enjoyed traveling, movies, his dogs, and being with family.

He is survived by his brothers Ed and Bill, sons Dan and Russ, Daughters Nina Hoffman and Bobbie Hawk, his friend Joyce McIntosh, stepdaughter Allison Pulcini, and 13 grandchildren

"We'll miss ya dude!". Donations accepted at The Michael J. Fox Foundation. The local remembrance is Saturday at 6:00PM. For location please email [email protected]


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.