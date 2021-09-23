Robert N. Ramsdale

May 2, 1928-September 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Robert N. Ramsdale, 93, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Funeral services will be 11 am Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Friday at the Knox Chapel. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island, where military honors will be presented. Memorials may be made in care of Kings Harvest, Davenport or to the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Robert was born in Rock Island, Illinois on May 2, 1928, a son of William N. and Viola Schultz Ramsdale. He married Donna Mae Karr on March 26, 1954 in Rock Island. Donna preceded him in death on September 16, 2015.

Robert was a U.S Navy veteran who sailed on the USS Purdy DD-734. He worked as a rolling mill operator for 43 years at Nichols Home Shield in Davenport, Iowa, retiring in 1993.

Robert was an avid golfer who played in the first Quad Cities Open Golf Tournament in 1971. He also took first place in seventeen consecutive Nichols Golf Tournaments. In addition to golf, Robert enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Vicki Verschorre, Rock Island, Rev. William (Wendy) Ramsdale, Davenport, Nan Wright, Rock Island and Jan Kidwell, Rock Island; thirteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, Mary Dorman and Betty Carstens and son-in-law, Mick Verschorre.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com