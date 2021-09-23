Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert N. Ramsdale
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Robert N. Ramsdale

May 2, 1928-September 21, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Robert N. Ramsdale, 93, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Funeral services will be 11 am Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10-11 am Friday at the Knox Chapel. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island, where military honors will be presented. Memorials may be made in care of Kings Harvest, Davenport or to the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Robert was born in Rock Island, Illinois on May 2, 1928, a son of William N. and Viola Schultz Ramsdale. He married Donna Mae Karr on March 26, 1954 in Rock Island. Donna preceded him in death on September 16, 2015.

Robert was a U.S Navy veteran who sailed on the USS Purdy DD-734. He worked as a rolling mill operator for 43 years at Nichols Home Shield in Davenport, Iowa, retiring in 1993.

Robert was an avid golfer who played in the first Quad Cities Open Golf Tournament in 1971. He also took first place in seventeen consecutive Nichols Golf Tournaments. In addition to golf, Robert enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Vicki Verschorre, Rock Island, Rev. William (Wendy) Ramsdale, Davenport, Nan Wright, Rock Island and Jan Kidwell, Rock Island; thirteen grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sisters, Mary Dorman and Betty Carstens and son-in-law, Mick Verschorre.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. I love the photo. Sympathy to all the family.
Carol Ehlert
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results