Robert F. Reed
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home
Robert F. Reed

November 28, 1943-April 3, 2022

MOLINE-Robert F. Reed, 78, of Moline, Illinois, died Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis, Illinois.

Visitation is 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9th, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline. A funeral service will follow at 11:30; friends are then invited to join the family at a luncheon in CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe. Cremation will take place. Then a private entombment will be at Calvary Mausoleum in Rock Island. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Robert Francis Reed was born November 28, 1943, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Francis and Sylvia Marie (Anderson) Reed. He graduated from St. Ambrose University and married Carmella Campagna on June 11th, 1966, in Rock Island. He retired from John Deere after 28 years, as Supervisor in 2001. He then worked for Anesthesia Partners.

Bob was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who loved his family more than anything. He will forever be missed and left behind a great legacy of family values for all to reflect and admire. He was a die hard Cubs, Bears and Hawkeye fan. He was a talented woodworker who loved working on his projects in his workshop. He and his wife owned ACORN Wood Products. In his retirement, he spent many years helping his daughter remodel her home.

Bob is survived by his wife, Carmella; two children, Kim Reed of Chicago, and Todd Reed, his wife Karin and grandson Austin of Hinsdale, Illinois; and a sister, Sally Kulm and her husband Vern of Eugene, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, JoAnn Birmingham and niece Lynn Kulm.

Bob's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home
701 12th Street, Moline, IL
Apr
9
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St, Moline, IL
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
