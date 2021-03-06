Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Kenneth "Bob" Rose
FUNERAL HOME
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO

Robert Kenneth "Bob" Rose

November 4, 1945-February 26, 2021

FORT DAVIS, TX-Robert Kenneth "Bob" Rose, 75, of Fort Davis, TX, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Odessa Regional Medical Center in Odessa, TX.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; a son, Aaron and his wife Christie; three daughters, Lorraine and her husband Anthony, Jennifer, and Megan and her husband TJ; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Reece, Emilya, and Jase; a sister, Judith and her husband Doug.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Kim; and infant granddaughter, Faye.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

The service will be livestreamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.

To honor Bob's life's work, the family suggests memorial contributions to Camp Able, PO Box 695, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508, which provides skills based training and equine therapy to individuals with developmental disabilities, with a special focus on using horses that have been given sanctuary from difficult circumstances. (camp-able.org)

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Calling hours
8:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave, Sedalia, MO
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memorial Park Cemetery
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Heckart Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heckart Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Linda, We are so sorry to hear about your husband's passing. May God wrap his arms around you and get you through these tough times. You are in our prayers.. The Lingard family
Linda L Lingard
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results