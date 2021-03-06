Robert Kenneth "Bob" Rose

November 4, 1945-February 26, 2021

FORT DAVIS, TX-Robert Kenneth "Bob" Rose, 75, of Fort Davis, TX, passed away Friday, February 26, 2021, at Odessa Regional Medical Center in Odessa, TX.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; a son, Aaron and his wife Christie; three daughters, Lorraine and her husband Anthony, Jennifer, and Megan and her husband TJ; and five grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Reece, Emilya, and Jase; a sister, Judith and her husband Doug.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Kim; and infant granddaughter, Faye.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

The service will be livestreamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.

To honor Bob's life's work, the family suggests memorial contributions to Camp Able, PO Box 695, Buffalo Gap, TX 79508, which provides skills based training and equine therapy to individuals with developmental disabilities, with a special focus on using horses that have been given sanctuary from difficult circumstances. (camp-able.org)

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, MO.