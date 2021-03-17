Robert "Bob" Rosenbaum

June 9, 1957-March 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Robert "Bob" Rosenbaum, 63, of Rock Island, IL, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bob was born June 9, 1957, in Rock Island, the son of Wilbur and Florence (Sisco) Jinks. He worked for GardaWorld.

Survivors include his daughters, Jill (Troy) Whitcanack, Milan, IL, and Kayla (Steven) Parr, Rock Island; grandchildren, Makena, Julia, and Maren; siblings, Ronald (Jean) Rosenbaum, Mountain Home, AR, Pam (Bob) Henry, Rock Island, Bruce (Cindy) Rosenbaum, Rock Island, and Richard (Chris) Rosenbaum, Rock Island; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Bruce Rosenbaum; and his girlfriend, Charline Parrigan.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

