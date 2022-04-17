Robert E. Schwartz

December 12, 1946-April 12, 2022

Robert "Bob" E. Schwartz, 75, of Colona, passed away on April 12, 2022, after a short stay at Illini Hospital in Silvis, IL. Per his wishes he will be cremated, and a memorial will take place at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Geneseo Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Bob was born on December 12, 1946, in Waukegan, IL, the son of William and Josephine Versen. He served in the United States Navy for 4 years, stationed mostly in the Philippines. Bob married Marlene Hiatt in 1982 and lived together for many years in the Quad City area. He worked at International Harvester and the Rock Island Arsenal. Bob enjoyed his pets, riding his Harley, playing backgammon frequently and hunting at garage sales.

We would like to extend our appreciation for the love, support and help to the neighborhood during this difficult time.

Surviving Bob is his wife of 40 years, Marlene of Colona, daughter, Theresa (Ken) Gentile, granddaughter, Elizabeth, brother, Rick Schwartz of Bettendorf, IA, sister, Peggy Hendrixson of Lake Geneva, WI, sister, Kim (Lee) Jackson of Huachuca, AZ and stepson, Tony (Robin) Hiatt of Shalimar, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Josephine, brother, Billy Schwartz, sister, Mary Cook and stepdaughter, Tami Howard.