Robert L. Stach

June 5, 1954-December 19, 2021

CAMBRIDGE-Robert L. Stach, 67, of Cambridge passed away on December 19, 2021, peacefully at his home after. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 27th, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Rev. Randall Mullin will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Cremation will take place after the service, and a private graveside service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Robert Stach Memorial Fund.

Robert Larry Stach was born June 5, 1954 in Moline, the son of Stanley M. and Marilyn J. Vincent Stach. He was educated in Cambridge school and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1972. His marriage to Julie A. Metz took place on June 24, 1978 in Cambridge. Bob was a union carpenter in his early years and then began driving trucks for American Freight and then for Roadway Express until retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and spending time with his family.

Those surviving are his wife, Julie, three sons, Chad (Cally) Stach, Cambridge, Aaron (Dannielle) Stach, Atkinson, Sean (Emily Deschepper) Stach, Cambridge, a grandson, Grayson Stach, and two sisters, Roselyn (Dan) Maeltzer, Osco, and Paula Stach, Cambridge. His parents, a sister, Michelle, and a brother, Gary, preceded him in death.

