Robert E. Swain

December 13, 1943-December 15, 2021

Robert E. Swain, 78, of Geneseo, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Toulon Healthcare. Private family services will be held at the Rock Island Arsenal at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Alzheimer's Association.

Robert was born on December 13, 1943, the son of Robert H. and Eulala (Arend) Swain, in Paducah, KY. He married Phyllis McPherson on November 13, 1965; she survives. He served in the United States Army and was a finance specialist. Robert was involved in several local gun clubs. He was a National Champion Black Powder Shooter. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, and playing pool. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Robert was always known for his sense of humor and making everyone smile and laugh.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Phyllis; children, Rob (Stacy) Swain of Geneseo, IL, Michele (David) Fenton of Bettendorf, IA, Doug (Jeannie) Swain of Missoula, MT; sister, Donna (Alex) Pavloff of DeMotte, IN; grandchildren, Lindsey Swain, Nick Swain, Paige Swain, Jillian Atkinson Ben Swain and Sam Swain.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eulala, and sister, Sharon Martin.