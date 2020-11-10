Robert W. Frank

November 11, 1932-November 7, 2020

ORION-Robert W. Frank, 87, of Orion IL, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

A funeral service will be held and livestreamed at 2:00 pm on Thursday November 12, 2020 at Esterdahl Orion, 1301 4th St. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday November 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Beulah-Rural Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Gathering in Moline or Friends of the Boundary Waters. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Robert was born on November 11, 1932 in Olsburg, KS, the son of Claude L. and Eunice (Barkyoumb) Frank. He married Virginia Gould in Westmoreland, KS on January 28, 1951. He worked for John Deere as an engineer and research technician. He was a member of The Gathering in Moline. Robert enjoyed going fishing and spending time at Boundary Waters Wilderness in Minnesota.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Rod (Nancy) Frank, Rick (Stacci McIntyre) Frank, Russ Frank; grandchildren, Michele (Eric), Kendra (Ryan), Eric (Megan), Emily, Sophia, Isaac, Lauren, Kirsten, Daniel, Andrew, Ian and many great grandchildren; and brothers, Daryle Frank and Harlan (Sue) Frank.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Connie in 2004, and sister-in-law, Marilyn.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com