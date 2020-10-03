Robert Wancket

March 25,1934-September 28, 2020

Robert (Bob) Wancket age 86,Orono, MN went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. Bob was born in Kewanee, Illinois on March 25,1934 and graduated from Atkinson High School in 1952. Bob was an employee for Standard Forwarding for 32 years as a truck driver and received a safety achievement award from Standard Forwarding for driving over 3 million miles accident free. Bob also worked for Scott Community College as instructor for their truck driving department. Bob had many hobbies throughout the years such as...pigeon racing, rolle-bolle, NASCAR, watching Geneseo football games and happy hour.

He was preceded by his parents Hector Wancket and Ester "Franks" Wancket, and two brothers Jerry Wancket and Robert Skrinski, and his son-in-law Dr. Jeff Yue. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Chyrel "Andris" Wancket; son, Wyatt Wancket and Kim Keeghan; daughter Suzann Yue; grandchildren, Savanna and Sunne Yue.

Memorial service may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Robert Wancket to:

St. Anthony Catholic Church 204 W Main St. Atkinson, Illinois 61235